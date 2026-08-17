A delegation led by Minister of Culture and Creative Industries, the Hon. Kaschaka Cupid has returned to the state, following a successful visit to New York to promote Vincy Mas 2027 with the theme Road to 50.

The visit formed part of efforts to strengthen engagement with Vincentians in the Diaspora, to encourage greater participation in Vincy Mas 2027.

A major component of the visit was a media briefing held at the Office of the Consulate General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in New York.

In his remarks, Minister Cupid said Vincy Mas is not only the premier cultural festival, but also an important contributor to the tourism sector.

Deputy Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation, Colin Graham stressed the importance of partnering with all stakeholders to promote and participate in the milestone celebrations.

The delegation also included Chief Executive Officer of the Carnival Development Corporation, Rodney Small; Chairperson of the National Lotteries Authority Board, Luann Haddaway; and National Lotteries Authority Board Member, Delisia DeFreitas.

The delegation also attended the Vincy Day USA Picnic at Heckscher State Park in Long Island, the largest annual gathering of Vincentians outside of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

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