The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority has commended the SVG Hotel and Tourism Association for organizing the Taste of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Local Culinary and Bartending Competition.

Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism Authority, Shafia London said the competition presents an opportunity to showcase the creativity of Vincentians.

Miss London was delivering remarks at the official launch of the competition at the Sandals Resort at Buccament on Saturday.

Saturday’s launch also heard remarks from General Manager of Sandals St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tamon Allen, who is also a member of the Board of Directors of the SVG Hotel and Tourism Association.

Mr. Allen said the initiative represents an important step forward in strengthening and expanding the country’s tourism sector.

Tamon Allen – General Manager of Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and a member of the Board of Directors of the SVG Hotel and Tourism Association

Like this: Like Loading…

Related