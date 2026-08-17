Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday has presented Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as an ideal destination for private-sector investment from Taiwan.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister said Prime Minister Friday was speaking with potential investors at the 2026 St. Vincent and the Grenadines Trade and Investment Opportunity Seminar, held in Taipei last week.

The Prime Minister said St. Vincent and the Grenadines is transitioning its bilateral relations towards an economic partnership rooted in commercial participation, enterprise investment, and technology transfer.

Dr. Friday said St. Vincent and the Grenadines offers Taiwanese industry a stable, strategic platform for private capital deployment.

He explained that this government’s economic action plans rest on four strategic pillars, the first of which is formalising trade frameworks.

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