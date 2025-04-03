Hundreds left in limbo as ‘Creator Alliance’ social media scheme collapses

Hundreds of Vincentians are reeling from the effects of a breakdown of the social media scheme “Creator Alliance.”

Reports reaching NBC indicate that hundreds of Vincentians have been for more than a year, investing money in the scheme. It required them to invest a sum of money and receive payouts in crypto-currency.

Investors participated by uploading and viewing a set amount of videos, in order to earn money.

Persons would then convert the bitcoin into cash, through a ‘merchant’ .

However, on Tuesday morning investors woke to the application being non-functional and consequently unable to withdraw their funds.

NBC reached out to a number of local authorities about the matter, all of whom have so far declined comment on the issue.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related