The CW Prescod Primary School is inviting fathers of children who attend the school and schools in the surrounding areas to attend tomorrow’s Fathers’ Conference being hosted by the school.

The Fathers’ Conference will take place at Frenches House, from 4:15pm under the theme, “Bridging the Gap”.

Conroy Huggins, President of the Parent Teachers’ Association at the CW Prescod Primary School, said Fatherlessness continues to be a major setback to development throughout the world and they want to start addressing the roles of the father in this country.

He said a lot of the crimes plaguing the nation are not just as a reason of socio-economic issues but also because of a lack of father figures in the lives of children.

Mr. Huggins is encouraging all fathers to make the time tomorrow to attend the conference.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related