The 2018 Flow National Netball Championships are in progress. They opened at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose yesterday afternoon.

Yesterday’s Opening Ceremony included a parade of the Competing teams from Victoria Park to the Kingstown Netball Centre where Netball Officials, Government Officials and the sponsors, FLOW delivered addresses.

30 Teams which were placed in four Divisions will be competing for honours this season.

Yesterday, Metrocint General Insurance Maple won the Best Dressed Competition and were followed by Island Blend Maple and SVG General Services Maple.

The Best Banner Competition was won by SVG General Services Strikers, with French Verandah X-ceed second and Q-Tech Solution third.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Men’s team defeated Grenada Men’s Team 45-39 in yesterday’s featured match.

OSCO Ball Warriors won the competitive match, beating Blue Horizon Pacers 32-17.

This afternoon’s matches will be at 5:00 between New Era Pepper Stars and X-ceed Sport Club in the Third Division, and at 5:45 French Verandah X-ceed will oppose Eveready Future Stars in the Second Division. The matches will be at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.







