Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has assured Vincentians that the Government remains committed to constructing an Acute Referral Hospital as part of its thrust to develop a modern stand-alone city in Arnos Vale.

He re-stated this commitment in response to a question from the Opposition during last Thursday’s sitting of the House of Assembly.

The Prime Minister said this is one of the anchor projects highlighted by U.S.-based Diamond/Schmidt Architects, to form part of the modern city.

He said the hospital will be constructed at the Northern end of the E.T Joshua Runway, with a loan from the World Bank. The Prime Minister also said the consultants have given the commitment that that the design for the Hospital would be completed in 18 months.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related