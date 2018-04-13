Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has assured Vincentians that the Government remains committed to constructing an Acute Referral Hospital as part of its thrust to develop a modern stand-alone city in Arnos Vale.
He re-stated this commitment in response to a question from the Opposition during last Thursday’s sitting of the House of Assembly.
The Prime Minister said this is one of the anchor projects highlighted by U.S.-based Diamond/Schmidt Architects, to form part of the modern city.
He said the hospital will be constructed at the Northern end of the E.T Joshua Runway, with a loan from the World Bank. The Prime Minister also said the consultants have given the commitment that that the design for the Hospital would be completed in 18 months.
