DIAMONDS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon in the Caesar’s Real Estate/Hairoun Diamonds Football Championship, COMPUTEC defeated Top Strikers 5-3 at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Deomaji Samuel netted a hat-trick, and there was a goal each by Najima Burgin and Shane Daniel.

Saturday’s match saw Sparta F.C beating South Rivers United 5-2. The goals for Sparta F.C were scored by Brad Richards (2), and one each from Sunalie Richards and Wasim Providence and they benefitted from an own goal scored by South Rivers United. Ainsley Lockhart and Marlon Scrubb scored the goals for South Rivers United.

This afternoon at 4:00, Youngsters F.C. of Barrouallie will come against Overland F.C at the same venue.







