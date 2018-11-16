COMMUNITY COLLEGE NETBALL

The East Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGÇ) St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Divisional Netball Championship will continue today with matches at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

This afternoon, the Nursing Division will meet Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies at 1:30, at 2:30, Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies will oppose the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Youth Club, and Year Two Technical will play against the Teachers Division at 3:30.







