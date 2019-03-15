NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the Premier Division of the National Football Championships, BESCO Pastures defeated Avenues United 2-nil after a goal each from Chavel Cunningham and Hosni Chandler at Victoria Park on Wednesday.

Largo Height defeated Je Belle 2-1 in Wednesday’s second match. Giovanni Johnson and Nyron Bennett scored for Largo Height, and Cellus Cupid converted for Je Belle.

Another two matches will be played today at Victoria Park. Largo Height will meet System Three at 5:00, and Hope International will oppose SV United.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related