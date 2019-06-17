SVG GYMNASTICS

The 2019 Caribbean Gymnastics Championships took place in Trinidad and Tobago on the weekend. Katriel Bailey was the highest all round and individual scorer for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Bailey scored 9.4 on the Vault, 9.65 on the Bars, 9.4 on the Beam and 9.3 on the Floor for an overall score of 37.75. She was 3rd All Round in every event in Level (2).

The other Vincentian Gymnastics to have performed well were Amelia Williams who was 3rd All Round on every event in the Pre-Competition; Azaria Lewis, 3rd All Round in every.

Azaria Lewis, 3rd All Round in every Level (1) event except the Floor; Lydia Sutherland 3rd overall on the Beam in Level (2); and CHIA-MAKA Jackson, 3rd Overall on the Vault in Level (4).







