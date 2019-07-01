CARICOM HEADS MEETING

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will lead a three-member delegation to the 40th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), set to take place this week at the Sandals Grande St. Lucian Hotel.

The delegation also includes Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar and this Country’s Ambassador to CARICOM, Allan Alexander.

The implementation of measures to enhance the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) is expected to be high on the agenda at the meeting, which will convene from Wednesday to Friday this week.

Heads of Government are expected to build on the St. Ann’s Declaration, approved at their 18th Special Meeting on the CSME, in Trinidad and Tobago in December.

The Declaration, which confirmed that the CSME as still the most viable platform to support the Region’s growth and development agenda, put forward several measures for determined action.

Several other major issues relating to security and regional and foreign relations are also expected to be part of the deliberations.

An Opening Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, and will be addressed by St. Lucia’s Prime Minister Allan Chastanet; the outgoing Chairman of Caricom, Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris of St. Kitts and Nevis; and CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque.







