The Ministry of Culture says preparations for National Heroes and Heritage month are progressing smoothly.

National Heroes and Heritage month is observed during the month of March every year to highlight the contributions of Vincentians towards national development and to celebrate the life of National Hero, Paramount Chief Joseph Chatoyer.

Cultural Officer, Maxine Browne says one of the major highlights of the month of activities will be the Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Obelisk in Dorsetshire Hill on March 14th, National Heroes Day.

She says the National Heroes and Heritage month activities are important as they seek to ensure that future generations and educated about their history and culture.







