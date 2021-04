The Head of the Volcano Monitoring Team, Geologist, Professor Richard Robertson of the UWI Seismic Research Centre, explained the implications of the most recent increase in seismic activity at La Soufriere volcano.

Professor Robertson reiterated that persons living close to the volcano should continue to be in a heightened state of readiness, to move at short notice







