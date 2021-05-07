Six (6) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

Six (6) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and eleven (111) samples processed on Wednesday May 5th, 2021 resulting in a positivity rate of 5.4 percent.

According to the Health Services Sub-Committee, one (1) of the six (6) new cases is an evacuee in an emergency shelter.

Positive cases identified in the emergency shelters now on lock down, have been transferred and isolated at a separate facility.

COVID-19 testing continues to be offered across all emergency shelters.

Eight (8) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. One hundred and forty-two (142) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, eight hundred and ninety-five (1895) cases of COVID-19 and one thousand, seven hundred and forty-one (1741) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

