The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Christian Council has appealed to Vincentians to be patient, as the process of Recovery continues, in the wake of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

A release from the Council says, although the alert level has now been changed to orange, this does not mean that persons are out of harm’s way, only that the danger is not as imminent.

It said, if the need arises for evacuation, it is anticipated that there will be adequate time to ensure the safety of citizens.

The Council said this new level also means that persons in zones other than the red zone are able to return to their homes – with some exceptions based on the continued need for the cleaning up of villages.

It said this new development creates other challenges and anxieties. including issues regarding cleaning, income, livelihoods, replacement of furniture and appliances along with other critical matters such as schooling and education.

It also said that some persons are concerned about access to supplies and resources considering much of the focus is on the support to shelters.

The Council noted that there will be challenges and the rebuilding will take time to be adequately addressed. It encouraged patience and understanding, since there may be short comings by those leading and enabling the process, since no system is perfect.

And the Council commended the efforts and sacrifices by many who have been giving of their best to alleviate the suffering and disruptions which others experience. It encouraged high levels of responsibility, service and accountability.

