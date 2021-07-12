West Indies defeated Australia in in the 1st Twenty/20 International match

Left-arm fast bowler, Obed Mc Coy bowled outstandingly to take the West Indies from the brink of defeat to an 18-run victory over Australia in the 1st Twenty/20 International at the Daren Sammy Stadium at Gros Islet, St Lucia.

After Australia won the toss, put West Indies to bat first and restricted them to 145-6 off their 20 overs, Australia appeared to be coasting to victory before Mc Coy worked his magic with the ball to take 4-26 off his 4 overs, and with support from leg-spinner, Hayden Walsh (3-23), left-arm, leg-spinner, Fabian Allen (2-24) and medium pacer, Andre Russell (1-41) dismissed Australia for 127 off 16 overs.

Andre Russell’s 51 was the best score for the West Indies. Opening batsman, Lendl Simmons made 27 and Shimron Hetmyer (20). Fast bowler, Josh Hazlewood with 3-12 and medium pacer, Mitchell Marsh (2-26) were the successful bowlers for Australia.

Australia were cruising to victory at 108-5 before Walsh and Mc Coy combined their talents to engineer a major collapse in which the Australians lost 5 wickets for 19 runs to be all out for 127.

Mitchell Marsh led his team’s batting with 51, and wicket-keeper/opening batsman, Mathew Wade scored 33 in Australia’s innings.

The final scores: the West Indies 145-6 off 20 overs, Australia 127 off 16 overs.

