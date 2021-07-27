Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has congratulated the St Lucia Labour Party (SLP) on winning yesterday’s General Elections.

General election, the SLP won 13 seats, the United Workers Party (UWP) won 2 seats and 2 seats went to independent candidates Stephenson King and Richard Frederick.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Prime Minister Gonsalves also thanked outgoing Prime Minister Allen Chatanet for his contribution towards to regional development.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves also described it as a stunning victory for St. Lucia Prime Minister-designate Philip J. Pierre and his St Lucia Labour Party team.

He also pledged the commitment of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to continue working with the Government and people of St. Lucia on matters of development.

