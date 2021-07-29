The Ministry of Culture is preparing to host a major virtual program of activities to observe Emancipation Day on Sunday August 1st.

Cultural Officer, Maxine Browne said Emancipation Day is very significant in the history of St. Vincent and the Grenadines noting this year’s program will celebrate the country’s Heritage even as the country faces a number of challenges.

Miss Browne said the program will also pay homage to the ancestors of people of African descent across the country with the theme “Embracing Our past, Forging Ahead In The future”.

Miss Browne said the virtual celebration program is being pre-recorded and will be shown on VC3 Channel 114 on Sunday at 6:00PM.

She said the program will feature remarks from officials as well as cultural performances highlighting different aspects of Vincentian history and heritage.

