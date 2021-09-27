Sir James Mitchell proposes a vaccine incentive programme

As cases of Covid 19 continue to increase here, former Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sir James Mitchell has put forward a proposal to address the issue of vaccine hesitancy among Vincentians.

Speaking on radio yesterday, Sir James outlined an incentive programme, targeting some 20-thousand Vincentians for vaccination

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has indicated that he is willing to move forward with the proposal from Sir James Mitchell.

He expressed his view on the issue as he discussed issues relating to vaccination on radio yesterday.

The Prime Minister noted that calls are being made for Teachers to be placed in the category of front line workers.