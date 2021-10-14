SVG has been placed on the US Centre for Disease Control “Do Not Travel” List

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has described as unfortunate, the move by the US Centre for Disease Control to move St. Vincent and the Grenadines to level four on its Travel advisory list.

The CDC has warned Americans to avoid travel to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

It says if persons must travel to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, they must ensure they are fully vaccinated before travel.

Prime Minister Gonsalves commented on the issue in Parliament yesterday, stating that it is a very unfortunate development.