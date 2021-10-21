Persons with underlying health conditions are being urged to get vaccinated

Medical Director at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Dr. Charles Woods, has made a strong appeal for persons with underlying health conditions to take the Covid 19 vaccine.

Dr. Woods made the appeal, during a virtual media briefing, hosted by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment on Tuesday.

He noted that persons with underlying health conditions such as diabetes and hypertension are more vulnerable to the Covid 19 virus.

Dr. Woods said even after recovering from Covid 19, persons with underlying health conditions could develop long-term health challenges.