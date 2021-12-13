Sir James Mitchell to be laid to rest this weekend

The body of the late Sir James Mitchell will lie in State at the House of Assembly on Friday 17th December, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Viewing for the family will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Viewing for the Governor General and the Prime Minister will be from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Viewing for Officials and Dignitaries shall be from 10:45 am to 11:00 a.m.

Viewing for the general public shall be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

There will be a ceremonial stop at the New Democratic Party (NDP) headquarters at approximately 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. This is to be attended by the executive members of the NDP only and not opened to the general public.

Please note that the casket will be closed whilst at the NDP Headquarters.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday 18th December, 2021 at the Kingstown Methodist Church, according to Anglican rites from 9:00 a.m. until 12 noon.

Limited public seating will be available in the church, and will be on a first come first serve basis.

The two halls at the Methodist Church will also be available for public seating and viewing of the church service via a video screen. Additional seating will be available in the parking lot of the church.

Strict COVID-19 protocols will be enforced in all instances.

Following the Funeral Service, the body will be taken to Bequia via a private charter on the Bequia Express.

Please note that NO public transportation will be provided to Bequia.

The Ferry will depart Kingstown at 1:00 p.m. Upon arrival in Bequia there will be an official procession with a ceremonial stop at the Almond Tree for the playing of two songs.

The Funeral Service will resume in Bequia at 2:30 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Anglican Church until approximately 4:45 p.m.

The purpose of having part of the service in Kingstown and part in Bequia is to facilitate the attendance of the public of our multi island state. The family wishes to encourage persons from the mainland to attend only the service in Kingstown and persons from the Northern and Southern Grenadines to attend the service in Bequia.

Interment will be at the family cemetery at Mt Pleasant, Bequia at 5:00 p.m.

Please note that the casket will only be opened during the period of official viewing at the House of Assembly on Friday 17th December, 2021.

The family has requested that NO photographs or videos are to be taken of the body during the official viewing period.

One (1) minute of silence will be observed nationwide at 11:00 a.m. on Friday 17th December, 2021.

The entire funeral service will be carried live on NBC Radio, VC3, IKTV and via live stream on all social media platforms. Links will be made available to the public during the week.