Obituaries MRS NOREEN ELIZABETH KENNEDY Noel October 25, 2023 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint MRS NOREEN ELIZABETH KENNEDY of Canada formerly of Belmont died on Wednesday October 25th at the age of 71. The funeral takes place on Wednesday October 25th in Canada. Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: MR MELFORD RODGERSNext: MS SHIRLEY REBECCA CAINE Related Stories MR HUGH AGUSTUS PROVIDENCE 1 min read Obituaries MR HUGH AGUSTUS PROVIDENCE October 26, 2023 MRS MARIETTA SIMMONS 1 min read Obituaries MRS MARIETTA SIMMONS October 26, 2023 MRS CHRISTIAN ELIZABETH BADNOCK 1 min read Obituaries MRS CHRISTIAN ELIZABETH BADNOCK October 26, 2023