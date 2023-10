MRS MARIETTA SIMMONS also known as LUCY HARRY of Lower Bay Street, Kingstown died on Saturday October 7th at the age of 86. The funeral takes place on Sunday October 29th at the Chebar Evangelical Assembly Church, Rose Place, Kingstown. The body lies at the church from 11:00 am. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

