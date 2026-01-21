GEORGE LEWIS of Largo Height formerly of Buccament died on Friday January 9th at the age of 70. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 24th at the Open Bible Church, Old Montrose. The viewing and tributes begin at noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the van blessings from Largo Height and van with registration number HP 270 driven by Rickey and will leave Layou at 11:00 am.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related