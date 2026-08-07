MR CALLISTUS FREDERICK SANDY better known as TUS and MR SANDY of Happy Hill, Canouan and Fountain died on Tuesday July 14th at the age of 84. A Memorial Service takes place on Monday August 10th at the Roman Catholic Cathedral, Kingstown. Viewing begins at 8:30am. Mass begins at 9:00. The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday August 13th at Our Lady of the Assumption Roman Catholic church, Canouan. Viewing begins at 11am. The Service begins at Noon. Burial will be at the Riley Hill Cemetery, Canouan.

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