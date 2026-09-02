MR ZEDAN IAN ALEXANDER better known as KERROL and BIG DUPES of Redemption Sharpe died on Saturday August 15th at the age of 50. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 5th at the Faith Deliverance Church, Redemption Sharpes. The body will lie at the church from 11:00 am. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by vans with registration numbers HU 233 and H6334 from the Public Laundry area in Glen at 10:00 am

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