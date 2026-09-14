Assistant Commissioner of Police, responsible for crime, Brenton Smith has re-stated the commitment of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force to reducing gun violence in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, ACP Smith said Law Enforcement Officials will continue to target the illegal possession, sale and trafficking of firearms, following the increase in gun violence locally.

He pointed out that everyone has a role to play in these crime fighting measures.

ACP Smith said the Police Force will use intelligence-led policing to address the crime situation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

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