MR JOSEPH SYDNEY JOSEPH better known as PUMPKIN and JEFF of Redemption Sharpe died on Sunday September 27th at the age of 70. The funeral takes place on Sunday October 18th at the Chebar Evangelical church, Rose Place. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the Van “Sweet Man” of Brighton from 11:30am at the Calliaqua Cultural Pot Square.

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