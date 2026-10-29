Obituaries MS ANNETTE MARCIA BUCCHAN DASENT Z Jack October 29, 2026 Share This Article: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Print (Opens in new window) Print MS ANNETTE MARCIA BUCCHAN DASENT better known as MARCIA of Bolton UK formerly of Mt Greenan died on Tuesday October 20th at the age of 48. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Saturday October 31st in Bolton, UK.Like this:Like Loading…RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: MR J-RON ROMELLO ROMARIO ISAACS Related Stories Obituaries MR J-RON ROMELLO ROMARIO ISAACS Z Jack October 29, 2026 Obituaries MRS ANTHONIA REBECCA OLLIVIERRE Z Jack October 29, 2026 Obituaries MISS KEYLA EMMELINE ROBERTS Z Jack October 29, 2026
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