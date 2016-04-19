The Former St Vincent And The Grenadines Midfielder And Vice-Captain, Keith “Slick” Bonadie Has Died

The former St Vincent and the Grenadines midfielder and vice-captain, Keith “Slick’ Bonadie died in New York yesterday after a long battle with kidney failure. He was 59.

Bonadie represented St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the Under-19 and senior levels between 1970 and 1981. He was a member of a Caribbean Football Union (CFU) team for a tour of Central America in 1981.

Locally, Bonadie played for Youths, Super Stars, Tafar-I, and Scorchers.

President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation, Venold Coombs said: “The Football fraternity has lost a great player and a humble person.

“He was a very good player and rated among the best. He showed great respect for players and officials, and was committed to work hard to improve his game.”

Keith “Slick” Bonadie, dead at 59.

Photo Courtesy The Vincetian Newspaper









