The RSVG Police Force will continue its community walk about and town hall meetings on Thursday in Park Hill.

The community walk about and town hall meetings are being held to help the police in their community policing, improve police relations with the community and educate the public on the National Gun Amnesty.

Public Relations Officer of the RSVG Police Force, Superintendent of Police Junior Simmons says that they will be going to the community to hear residents’ concerns about crime and violence and solutions to tackle crime and violence among other issues.

Following this, the police will hold the next walk about town hall meeting in Green Hill.

Simmons says there is a packed agenda for the month of May with the final Town Hall on the gun amnesty being held in Sandy Bay.

He points out however, that this would not be the end of the town hall meetings and community walk about.

