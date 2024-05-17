RSVG Police Force hosts walk about and Town Hall meeting in Park Hill

Police response time and increasing police presence were the most commonly raised concerns raised by the residents of Park Hill in the recently held police walk about and town hall meeting.

So says Corporal Edson Smith of the RSVG Police Force.

According to Smith Thursday’s meeting was one of the largest turnouts they have had so far for these events.

Smith said that the police gave residents the assurance they will work with them, as long as they are in turn willing to work along with the police.

The community walk about and town hall meetings are being held to help the police in their community policing, improve police relations with the community and educate the public on the National Gun Amnesty.

