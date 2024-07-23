The Energy Unit in the Ministry of Urban Development is seeking to increase the number of solar Panels at educational institutions locally.

This was revealed by Minister of Education, Curtis King, in response to a question in Parliament last Thursday.

King said this forms part of a project called Energy for Sustainable Development in the Caribbean.

King says the Ministry of Finance this year allocated 220-thousand dollars to the Energy Unit for the maintenance of all Government Solar PV systems.

