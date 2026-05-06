Human Resource Development to be given greater attention in the RSVGPF with appointment of new ACP

Closer attention will be paid to Human Resource Development in the Police Force.

Minister of National Security, Major Hon St. Clair Leacock also announced that Station Sergeant Brenton Smith will be promoted to the position of Assistant Commissioner of Police, replacing ACP Christopher Benjamin.

The new Assistant Commissioner of Police will be responsible for be responsible for Human Resource Development, training and welfare activities.

Minister Leacock also spoke of other promotions to take effect.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related