Fire Department appeals for the Public’s support in reducing incidents of fires

The Fire Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing for the support of the public in helping to reduce the incidence of bush fires and house fires.

Head of the Fire Department, Superintendent of Police, Mark Ellis said thirty-six fires and one fire-related death have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines so far for 2026.

Superintendent Ellis told NBC News that this represents a significant increase compared to 2025.

Superintendent Ellis stressed that the recent fires, especially bush fires, have placed immense strain on the fire department.

Superintendent Ellis appealed to the public to be more cautious, to help reduce the incidence of fires.

Superintendent Of Police, in charge of the fire department, at the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, Mark Ellis.

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