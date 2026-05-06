Minister King underscores the importance of the National Development Bank in advancing economic growth

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, Hon. Laverne King, has underscored the importance of the National Development Bank in advancing the economic growth of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face programme this morning, Minister King said the Bank will be a key feature in the nation’s development strategy.

She said the Bank will play a vital role in providing capital to local fishers, and other small-scale entrepreneurs, enabling them to expand and modernize their businesses.

Minister explained how the Government will move forward with the implementation of the National Development Bank.

Minister of State for Education, Vocational Training, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, Hon. Laverne King, speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Programme.

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