Minister of National Security says personnel changes will be made to strengthen the SSU Tactical Unit

Steps are being taken to strengthen the Special Services Unit in the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

Word of this came from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Major the Hon St. Clair Leacock, as he announced personnel changes which are to take effect in the Police Force soon.

Minister Leacock these changes are intended to improve the overall efficiency of law enforcement activities.

Minister Leacock said personnel will also be put in place to strengthen collaboration with the Caricom Implementation Agency for Crime and Security, IMPACS

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