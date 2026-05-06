Ministry of Agriculture making progress with initiative to cultivate Irish Potatoes locally

The Ministry of Agriculture is making progress with an initiative which is intended to facilitate the cultivation of Irish potatoes.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation, Hon. Israel Bruce said trials have been conducted at three sites in Belle Isle, including one managed by inmates at the local prison.

Speaking with the Agency for Public Information, Minister Bruce said the trials have produced yields that exceeded previous efforts.

Minister Bruce is encouraging local farmers to follow the guidance provided by the Ministry’s technical experts.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related