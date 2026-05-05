SUSGREN to host National Sea Moss Expo in Kingstown this Friday

The Sustainable Grenadines Incorporated (SUSGREN) is preparing to hold a National Sea Moss Expo in Kingstown this Friday.

SUSGREN is a trans-boundary Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), which operates between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, and focusses on issues of marine protection, conservation and stewardship of the environment.

Executive Director of SUSGREN Orisha Joseph says the Sea Moss Expo which takes place this Friday on the Lawn of the Grenadines Ferry Terminal in Kingstown, will run from 930am to 4pm.

She said the Expo forms part of a two-phase project which is being held to support community organizations, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl.

Miss Joseph outlines the work which is being carried out as part of the project.

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