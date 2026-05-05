Activities begin locally to mark International Nurses Day 2026

Members of the Nursing Profession attended a Church Service at the Kingstown Baptist Church on Sunday, to signal the start of activities to coincide with International Nurses Day.

International Nurses Day is observed annually on May 12, to honour the tireless dedication and contributions of nurses across the globe.

Delivering remarks at the Service, Chief Nursing Officer, Sister Peggy DaSilva said Nurses continue to provide invaluable service to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Sister DaSilva also underscored the important role Nurses play to make healthcare safe, effective and accessible to all.

The Nurses Association of St. Vincent and the Grenadines presented plaques to five Retired Nurses for their contribution to the nursing profession.

The activities are being held with the theme – Our Nurses Our Future – Empowered Nurses Save Lives

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