Local Red Cross hosting series of activities to coincide with World Red Cross Day

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society is hosting a series of activities to coincide with World Red Cross Day, which will be observed on Friday May 8th, with the theme: Keeping Humanity Alive.

Director General of the SVG Red Cross Society, Decima Hamilton says the day is being held in recognition of the humanitarian efforts of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

Mrs. Hamilton says Red Cross Volunteers kicked off the activities by attending local churches.

The events will culminate on World Red Cross Day, May 8, featuring a special address by the President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society, Alston Anderson.

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