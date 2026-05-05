Chief Executive Officer of the SVG Medicinal Cannabis Authority, Dr. Jerrol Thompson was among delegates attending the Global Cannabis Regulatory Summit held in London, England in late April.

Dr. Thompson joined policy makers, industry leaders and advocates from countries worldwide who attended the Summit from April 19 to 21.

Speaking on Radio recently, Dr. Thompson said there have been some interesting developments in the cannabis industry, following the US Department of Justice announcement of increased medical cannabis research.

He spoke of the potential impact on the local cannabis industry.

Dr. Thompson said meetings will be held with key stakeholders in the Cannabis Industry to discuss the new developments.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related