NBC’s Special Report- Wednesday 6th May,2026

The St. Vincent Girls’ High School is continuing its week of commemorative activities in celebration of its 115th anniversary, with the theme Honouring Our Legacy, Embracing the Future.

The celebrations began on May 4 with a Thanksgiving Service at the Faith Temple Church, New Montrose, where students, staff, alumni, and friends of the institution gathered to reflect on the school’s rich history and remarkable achievements.

Colvin Harry has more in today’s special report.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related