Secondary Schools’ Football Awards

Jante James of Intermediate High with (10) goals was the top scorer in the Senior Division of this year’s Ministry of Education Secondary Schools Football Championships which climaxed last Friday at Victoria Park.

The Most Outstanding Goal-Keeper was Terique Thompson of Central Leeward Secondary, while Asrick Walters also of Central Leeward Secondary was the MVP of Final.

Third Place in the Senior Division was Georgetown Secondary, Dr. JP Eustace Memorial was and champions was Central Leeward Secondary.

In the Secondary Schools Junior Division, Cleon Westfield of the Petit Bordel Secondary with (8) goals was the top scorer.

Jellando John of Central Leeward Secondary was the Most Outstanding Goal Keeper and the MVP of Finals was Ali Hannaway of Central Leeward Secondary.

Central Leeward Secondary was the Champion in that Division, Petit Bordel Secondary was and third was Georgetown Secondary.

The 2016 Tyrone “TWEETY” Spence Shield Cup winner was St. Martin’s Secondary, while the Sylvester “SCOOBY” Taylor Shield Cup winner was Dr. JP Eustace Memorial. Both Schools would have their names added to the plaques and would be in possession of them until the 2017 edition of the Shield Cups.

And, in the Primary Schools Division, the Most Goals were scored by Amran Thomas of the Diamonds Government School and David Holder of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic, who tied with six (6) goals each.

Most Outstanding Goal Keeper was JAH-FARI Samuel of Kingstown Preparatory School and the MVP of Finals was DE-LA-ON Benjamin of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic.

St. Mary’s Roman Catholic won the Title, second was Kingstown Preparatory and the Buccament/Dubois Government third.









