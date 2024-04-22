KFC St. Vincent has partnered with Vincentian 800 metres record holder, Shafiqua Maloney to make her dream of competing at the Olympic Games in Paris a reality.

KFC and Maloney announced the partnership in a joint social media post last Saturday.

KFC has already donated EC$5,000.00 to Maloney’s Olympic fund, and will donate EC$1 with every purchase of two meals from the Maloney-inspired ‘800m Menu,’ the ‘Olympic Dream Meal’ and the ‘800m Warrior Wrap.”

The menu will be available at all KFC St. Vincent restaurants from today.

Maloney has had an excellent start to her 2024 season. She went unbeaten indoors in three 800 metres races, including establishing a new national record of 1 minute, 58.69 seconds at the Tyson Invitational on 10th February.

Outdoors, Maloney set a new meet record of 2 minutes, 00.25 seconds to win the 800 metres at the Texas Relays on 28th March.

She then established a new national record of 1 minute, 23.80 seconds in the 600 metres at the Miramar Invitational on 6th April.

A week later, she ran 1 minute, 59.97 seconds for victory at the Tom Jones Invitational in Gainesville.

Most recently, she secured the 800 metres and 1500 metres double at the John McDonnell Invitational in Fayetteville on 19th April.

