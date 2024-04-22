Babonneau Leatherbacks gained a last ball victory over South Castries Lions in the Dream 11 St Lucia Ten/10 Blast at Vieux Fort in St Lucia yesterday.

South Castries Lions batted first and made 96-7 off their 10 overs. They were 53-1 during the Powerplay before Johnson Charles, who survived chances off the first delivery and again in the fifth over, was dismissed for 31 off 16 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes.

For Babonneau Leatherbacks, fast bowler, Devon Eugene took 3-25 including Johnson Charles, Zayee Antoine had 2-4.

In their reply, Babonneau Leatherbacks required 30 runs from the last 3 overs with 8 wickets in hand. It then came down to 1 run off the final delivery when captain, Johnnel Eugene hit the delivery agonisingly close to a diving fieldsman coming in from the long-on boundary to seal victory.

The final scores, South Castries Lions 96-7 off 10 overs,

Babonneau Leatherbacks 97-2 off 10 over.

In yesterday’s other match, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage defeated Micoud Eagles by 8 wickets,

The scores: Micoud Eagles 101-2 off 10 overs, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage 102-2 off 8.5 overs.

