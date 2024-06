Dan DA-DA Young Legends had an easy walk in the park yesterday afternoon, winning by default over Walvarou City in the last Quarter-final Knock-Out match of the CARIB Beer/Village Ram, 9-A-Side Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

This afternoon’s League Quarter-Final match will feature Cane End and Caesar’s Real Estate Classic X1 at half past four also at the Biabou Playing Field.

