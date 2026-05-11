Construction steadily progressing on Acute Care Hospital Project at Arnos Vale

Steady progress is being made with the construction of the Acute Care Hospital Project at Arnos Vale, with six buildings currently under active construction.

According to the Agency for Public Information, API, works are focused on the base structure flooring phase, including excavation, backfilling, installation of plumbing lines, steel rebars, and six-inch concrete casting at 4000 PSI.

A major retaining wall has also been successfully completed. Building 11 has completed base structure flooring works, while Building 12 is approximately 50 percent complete and expected to be finished by next week.

At Building 9, backfilling has been completed and plumbing works are ongoing, while Building 10 has completed backfilling and is now undergoing electrical works.

Buildings 7 and 8 are currently in the backfilling stage as construction activities continue to advance across the project site.

The new Hospital is expected to provide specialized care, including oncology, cardiology, and emergency services. It will also include pediatric and maternity wings.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related